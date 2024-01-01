Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development
Villa outbid Napoli for Lukaku, but...
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington

Burnley defender reported to reject Ipswich and prefers Brentford this summer

Burnley defender reported to reject Ipswich and prefers Brentford this summer
Burnley defender reported to reject Ipswich and prefers Brentford this summer
Burnley defender reported to reject Ipswich and prefers Brentford this summerAction Plus
Burnley central defender Dara O’Shea is reported to have turned down the chance to join the Blues, preferring a move to Brentford.

This is according to Football Insider who say that both Ipswich and Brentford targetted the defender but the Republic of Ireland international wants the move to London this summer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

O’Shea stands at 6ft 1in tall, has been capped 26 times at an international level and was a regular for Burnley before they were relegated from the Premier League last season. 

Jacob Greaves has already joined Ipswich from Hull City but the club clearly want an extra backup player like O’Shea although they would have to make a big offer if they want the services of the defender. 

Celtic were also interested in the defender but the £7M price tag  would be unlikely for Celtic to go for which opens the door for Brentford to snatch up the player. 

Mentions
Ronaldo CristianoBurnleyIpswichBrentfordHull CityPremier LeagueScottish Cup
Related Articles
The 5 players key to Ipswich staying up this season
Ipswich chasing Burnley winger Odobert
Man City make huge sum after sell on clause activates