Burnley defender reported to reject Ipswich and prefers Brentford this summer

Burnley central defender Dara O’Shea is reported to have turned down the chance to join the Blues, preferring a move to Brentford.

This is according to Football Insider who say that both Ipswich and Brentford targetted the defender but the Republic of Ireland international wants the move to London this summer.

O’Shea stands at 6ft 1in tall, has been capped 26 times at an international level and was a regular for Burnley before they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Jacob Greaves has already joined Ipswich from Hull City but the club clearly want an extra backup player like O’Shea although they would have to make a big offer if they want the services of the defender.

Celtic were also interested in the defender but the £7M price tag would be unlikely for Celtic to go for which opens the door for Brentford to snatch up the player.