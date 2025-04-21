Leeds plan move for Wolves keeper Johnstone

Leeds United are eyeing Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The Sun says Leeds see Johnstone as a potential replacement for Ilian Meslier, who could be on the move from Elland Road this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leeds are on track for promotion back to the Premier League and are seeking a new keeper with extensive Premier League experience - and Johnstone fits the bill.

The England international has lost his place at Wolves to Jose Sa and could be open to the switch if regular football is offered.

Johnstone has not played since December when Wolves lost 2-1 to Ipswich Town.