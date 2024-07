Brondby watch as Chelsea show interest in Leicester keeper Hermansen

Brondby are watching closely Mads Hermansen's situation at Leicester City.

The Danish goalkeeper is interesting his former Foxes manager Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

It's been suggested Chelsea are keen for Hermansen to follow Maresca to London.

And Leicester would be prepared to sell if Chelsea meet their £45m valuation.

Watching closely are Brondby, which hold a 10-15 per cent sell-on clause as part of Hermansen's original transfer.