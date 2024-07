Leicester slap big price-tag on Hermansen amid Chelsea interest

Leicester City are demanding big money to sell Mads Hermansen.

The goalkeeper is interesting former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

The Daily Mail says Maresca wants to bring Hermansen south to London for the new season.

However, the Foxes are insisting he won't leave for less than £45m.

Dane Hermansen played a key role in Leicester's Championship title winning campaign last term.