Brommapojkarna announce Bergstrom returning to Chelsea

Brommapojkarna have announced Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom is leaving.

Bergstrom is being recalled by Chelsea this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We want to thank Lucas for this spring, he is a very professional player who has been an asset to us," BP chief Philip Berglund told the club's website.

"We wish Lucas warm luck in his career."

Bergström managed to play three Allsvenskan matches in the BP shirt.