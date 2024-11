Broja on track for Everton debut

Armando Broja and Dwight McNeil could be back for Everton after the international break.

Chelsea loanee Broja is yet to feature for Everton since his August arrival due to an Achilles issue.

McNeil, meanwhile, has been working through a recent knee strain.

The Liverpool Echo says both players are now on track to be available after the international break.

Everton resume their season next week against Brentford.