Branthwaite pulled out of England squad with pelvic injury says Everton

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has a pelvic problem that has caused him to skip out on international duty.

The center half was the latest player to withdraw from interim boss Lee Carsley’s squad.

As the Three Lions prepare to take on Greece and the Republic of Ireland, they will do so without the Toffees star.

Per The Mail, Branthwaite will now face a race against time to prove his fitness for Premier League games.

He will have around two weeks to get back to full conditioning, or he may well have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Everton next take on Brentford at home on Saturday November 23rd.