Bristol Rovers chief Friend welcomes new manager Calderon

Lower league club Bristol Rovers officially announced the appointment of Iñigo Calderón.

The Spaniard has put pen to paper on a contract to become the club’s next head coach. He has left his job as Brighton U18 coach.

He has signed for two and a half years and was in attendance to watch the team against Exert City on Boxing Day.

Director Of Football George Friend said: "I am delighted to welcome Iñigo to the Club and have him on board as our new Head Coach. Iñigo is someone I have followed for a long time, both as a player and as a coach, and he already has a thorough understanding of English football and the culture of the game here.

"Iñigo is an excellent coach and what has become obviously clear from our conversations is that he is full of the character, ambition and enthusiasm to not only be the best head coach he can, but to help drive Bristol Rovers to success too.

"We are all excited for what Iñigo will bring to our squad, our staff, and our supporters."