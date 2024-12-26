Brighton boss Hurzeler ponders next move for Yalcouye

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits they're weighing up what to do with Malick Yalcouye.

The midfielder is currently on-loan with Sturm Graz.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about Yalcouye's situation, Hurzeler said: “Let’s see. The season is still ongoing.

“We have just played half the season.

“We follow his performances and he is doing quite good.

“The club, Sturm Graz, is very happy with him.

“That’s very impressive how he is doing because he is very, very young and he is coming from a really different culture.

“Moving out to England for a short period here. Now he moved to Austria.

“It is also not that easy for such a young lad but he is doing a really good job.

“Let’s see how we are doing this season and then we can see in summer if it is necessary that we add him here as a No.6 or that we give him even more game time to improve.

“I think that will be the discussion between the player and the club and then we try to find, and that’s always what I try to emphasise, always the best solution for the player, where he can improve the best.

“Where he gets the most game time and the most output from the situation.

“So for winter there are no plans, it’s summer plans.”