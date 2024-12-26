Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
New heavy blow for Man Utd crock Mount
Echeverri announces River Plate departure for Man City

Brighton boss Hurzeler ponders next move for Yalcouye

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler ponders next move for Yalcouye
Brighton boss Hurzeler ponders next move for YalcouyeTribalfootball
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits they're weighing up what to do with Malick Yalcouye.

The midfielder is currently on-loan with Sturm Graz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about Yalcouye's situation, Hurzeler said: “Let’s see. The season is still ongoing.

“We have just played half the season.

“We follow his performances and he is doing quite good.

“The club, Sturm Graz, is very happy with him.

“That’s very impressive how he is doing because he is very, very young and he is coming from a really different culture.

“Moving out to England for a short period here. Now he moved to Austria.

“It is also not that easy for such a young lad but he is doing a really good job.

“Let’s see how we are doing this season and then we can see in summer if it is necessary that we add him here as a No.6 or that we give him even more game time to improve.

“I think that will be the discussion between the player and the club and then we try to find, and that’s always what I try to emphasise, always the best solution for the player, where he can improve the best.

“Where he gets the most game time and the most output from the situation.

“So for winter there are no plans, it’s summer plans.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueYalcouye MalickBrightonSturm GrazFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton U18 coach Calderon in talks over Bristol Rovers manager's job
Brentford boss Frank tips Brighton midfielder Baleba for big club move
Ex-Brighton boss Poyet takes charge of Jeonbuk Hyundai