Brighton winger Mitoma reveals big hope for new season

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is hoping for an injury-free 2024/25 season.

Mitoma missed the final months of last season due to a back injury.

 Mitoma said: “My first goal is to play the season without getting injured.

“Last year we weren’t able to secure such good results so we want to get access to the Champions League or Europa League.

 

“The national team is also important so I want to earn the right to participate in the World Cup.

“The number of Japanese players who are going overseas is really increasing and so is the competition.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to compete in multiple World Cups in the future so I have to really cherish the next one.” 

