Brighton veteran Milner already won over by Hurzeler

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has already won the respect of his senior players.

That is the view of veteran James Milner, who is several years older than his head coach.

While the English veteran may find it unusual to have a younger manager, Milner is so impressed by how Hurzeler prepares the team.

Speaking after a win over Everton, he stated: “It could have been a problem if the manager didn't have that presence but he came in day one clear about what he wants.

“You don't even think about his age then. He's been brilliant and authoritative. He does fantastic team talks getting the lads fired up and is methodical as well.

“He hasn't ripped up what we did before. He recognises there was a lot of good already.

“I'm sure he has been asked a million questions but age is just a number. You are talking to somebody who was playing in the Premier League at 16 and still playing at 38. It's irrelevant if you're good enough for the job.”