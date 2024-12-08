Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona
Fulham midfielder Smith Rowe: Arsenal clash will be exciting

Brighton U21 coach Ruth: Mullins ready for loan

Paul Vegas
Brighton U21 coach Ruth: Mullins ready for loan
Brighton U21 coach Ruth: Mullins ready for loanTribalfootball
Brighton U21 coach Shannon Ruth admits they plan to send Jamie Mullins away on-loan in January.

Ruth says Mullins is now ready for senior football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Brighton website: "We’re really pleased with the form Jamie is in.

“He’s an important player for the group and he’s certainly ready for a loan in January if there is an opportunity.

“He has shown that he is a level above under-21 football now. It’s about him maintaining his standards and showing anyone who is coming to look at him that he is ready to play League football. We believe he is and he is having a strong season.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMullins JamieBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
West Ham consider Middlesbrough boss Carrick
Man City keeping tabs on Valencia midfielder Pepelu