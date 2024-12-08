Brighton U21 coach Ruth: Mullins ready for loan

Brighton U21 coach Shannon Ruth admits they plan to send Jamie Mullins away on-loan in January.

Ruth says Mullins is now ready for senior football.

He told the Brighton website: "We’re really pleased with the form Jamie is in.

“He’s an important player for the group and he’s certainly ready for a loan in January if there is an opportunity.

“He has shown that he is a level above under-21 football now. It’s about him maintaining his standards and showing anyone who is coming to look at him that he is ready to play League football. We believe he is and he is having a strong season.”