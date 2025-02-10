Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid

Bournemouth and Sunderland to discuss permanent move for Mepham

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth and Sunderland to discuss a permanent move for Mepham after impressive loan
Bournemouth and Sunderland to discuss a permanent move for Mepham after impressive loanTribal Football
AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland are set to discuss the possibility of Chris Mepham making his loan move permanent after an impressive spell with the Black Cats.  

Mepham has been a key figure for Sunderland, starting 25 games since his loan move in August, contributing significantly to their promotion push.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Welsh defender has helped Sunderland secure a spot in the play-offs, with the team currently sitting fourth.

Sunderland’s sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman compared this situation to that of Wilson Isidor, who did make the same loan move permanent.

“I think Chris's situation is slightly different to Wilson's,” he said.

“Chris has had an unbelievable impact; I was going to say to the team but it would be better to say to the football club.

“Because of the way he carries himself around the training ground, how he is as part of our leadership team even as a loan player.

“It just echoes how important he is and has been. I think that's just a conversation we will pick up at the end of the season.

“From Chris's perspective and from our perspective, and from Bournemouth's perspective - that was always the plan.”

Mentions
Mepham ChrisSunderlandBournemouthFootball TransfersPremier LeagueChampionship
Related Articles
Man Utd, Arsenal keeping tabs on Sunderland attacker Bellingham
Leeds beat Man Utd in race to sign promising goalkeeper Cook
Man Utd scouts watched Sunderland starlet Rigg in derby win over Middlesbrough