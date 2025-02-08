Tribal Football
Man Utd, Arsenal keeping tabs on Sunderland attacker Bellingham
Sunderland attacker Jobe Bellingham is being watched by the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Manchester United and Arsenal posted scouts to watch Bellingham last week.

Bellingham has so far scored eleven goals and made four assists in 74 games in Sunderland's jersey.

The Black Cats sit in fourth place at the time of writing on the Championship table, thus chasing Premier League promotion for the next season.

Belingham has a deal at Sunderland until 2028.

Along with the midfielder, United and Arsenal are also eyeing teammate Chris Rigg.

