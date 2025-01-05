Arsenal boss Arteta on Nwaneri: Really bad news

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted injury concerns for Ethan Nwaneri after their 1-1 draw at Brighton.

The teen opened the scoring for the visitors before failing to appear for the second-half.

Arteta later said, "Really bad news because I think we've lost him, we had to take him off at half-time with some muscular issues."

He also stated: "We did a lot of things not to the standard with the ball. So we didn't get any momentum, we never got set in areas that after we could generate chances and counter press in the right moment. 

"I think we have to do much better things than today and unfortunately we lost two points."

