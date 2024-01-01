Tribal Football
Brighton striker O'Mahony proud of Portsmouth loan start

Brighton striker Mark O'Mahony is pleased with his form on-loan at Portsmouth.

O'Mahony has scored twice already with Pompey this season.

He said, “The biggest thing for me wasn’t even the playing, it was more the fans, knowing there are so many fans there but it makes it so much better.

“The physicality and intensity is a lot higher too but I feel like I’m doing well. The biggest thing for me was to learn men’s football.

“You actually get to feel pressure. They tell you there is pressure in Premier League 2 but it’s not really pressure. 

 “Here you are playing with lads whose jobs are on the line at the end of the day.

“It’s only driving me on because I actually enjoy it, I play better with pressure.” 

