Brighton reach pre-contract terms with PSV defender Boscagli

Brighton have reached terms with PSV Eindhoven defender Oliver Boscagli.

TalkSPORT says the Seagulls have agreed a pre-contract with Boscagli, who will formally make the move on July 1.

Brighton failed with an offer of €10m for the stopper last summer, with PSV refusing to do business.

Boscagli's versatility, who can play at centre-half and fullback, is attractive to Brighton.

The defender leaves PSV after playing a key role in their back-to-back Eredivisie title victories.