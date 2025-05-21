Tribal Football
Brighton reach pre-contract terms with PSV defender Boscagli

Paul Vegas
Brighton have reached terms with PSV Eindhoven defender Oliver Boscagli.

TalkSPORT says the Seagulls have agreed a pre-contract with Boscagli, who will formally make the move on July 1.

Brighton failed with an offer of €10m for the stopper last summer, with PSV refusing to do business.

Boscagli's versatility, who can play at centre-half and fullback, is attractive to Brighton.

The defender leaves PSV after playing a key role in their back-to-back Eredivisie title victories.

