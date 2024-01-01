Brighton owner lashes out at Premier League clubs over spending

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has spoken out regarding the excessive spending by Premier League clubs.

Bloom, whose Albion side have been notorious for having a strict transfer policy, gave his opinions on clubs getting point deductions as a result of overspending.

Many teams have been using the past few weeks to seal transfer deals between each other to avoid PSR penalties.

"I don't like the idea of clubs having points deducted in the middle of the season," Bloom said, per the BBC.

"However, if rules have been broken the Premier League has to apply the rules.

"It would be much better if clubs didn't put the Premier League in the situation where points deductions are necessary."