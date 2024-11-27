Brighton star Peupion scores once again as he looks to secure January move

Brighton’s young star Cam Peupion scored for the club’s under-21 side this week.

The Australian wide man is hopeful of securing a loan move to another club in January for more game time.

But he was impressive for the young Seagulls as they beat Anderlecht 2-0 in the Premier League Cup.

Marcus Ifill was the other player on the scoresheet.

Speaking to the club website recently, Peupion said about his short-term future: “I definitely feel like I'm ready for first-team football.

“I didn’t get the opportunity in the summer so in this period until January I want to stay fit and stay sharp.

“I think from my numbers this season I've put a good case forward.

"I'm just focusing on each game and trying to maximize any time I'm on the pitch, trying to score goals, get assists, create for the team and show why someone out there should take me.”