Brighton star suffers injury on loan at Hull as he returns to club for treatment

Brighton and Hove Albion shot stopper Carl Rushworth has suffered injury on loan.

The England Under-21 international has an ankle problem that he sustained on Friday in training.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has been spending time with Hull City on loan, but will now go back to Brighton for treatment.

Tigers head coach Tim Walter admitted that it was a blow, but he was hopeful Rushworth would return.

Rushworth had an impressive campaign at Swansea City last term, but had not yet played for Hull this season.