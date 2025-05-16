Real Madrid hoping Man Utd will assist in Carreras swoop

Tribal Football
Real Madrid remain keen on Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras.

The Spain U21 international has launched his senior career in Portugal after being sold by Manchester United last summer. United had originally raided Real Madrid's La Fabrica academy to sign Carreras as a teenager.

Real are exploring the prospect of re-signing Carreras this summer and are weighing up approaching United about assisting in the move.

Real would have to pay €50m to sign the youngster, but United hold a €15m buy-back clause in Carreras' deal.

And Marca says Real are considering lodging a request with United about signing Carreras and immediately selling him onto them for a knockdown fee of €20-25m.

