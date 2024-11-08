Brighton star Baleba aware of fresh Prem transfer rumours

Brighton star Carlos Baleba has calmed down speculation about his future this week.

The 20-year-old has shown his quality so far this season for Fabian Hurzeler’s team.

Given the club sold former midfielders Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo for big money, fans may be worried that Baleda will soon be moved along as well.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I don’t really think like that: playing for two or three years and then leaving. Me? I just work. In my head it’s all about working and helping my club.

“If I can help a team-mate, I will. If they can help me, I’ll accept that help to push forward and develop. So I just work to help my team and for myself, to progress for the future.

“In return, everyone who helps me wants me to go to the highest level. And if there are big clubs who want me, it’s not something that worries me or gets me excited. I just need to work hard and keep a cool head.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be the star or the next big thing. For me, being the star is quite a lot. Everyone talking about you, singing your name? That just doesn’t do it for me. It’s not something that gets me running. I just prefer getting my head down and working on the pitch.”