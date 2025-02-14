Brighton boss Hurzeler offers fresh advice to Lamptey

Defender Tariq Lamptey has been advised to stay focused on the present as he shines in the final year of his contract.

The Brighton full-back is expected to start on the left side of defense against former club Chelsea when Brighton return to Premier League action.

With Pervis Estupiñán still sidelined, Lamptey is set to continue at left-back after earning man-of-the-match honors in the FA Cup.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler said to reporters: “First of all it’s very important that T knows how we think about him and I know his perspective on the situation.

"Now it's about focusing on the present and trying to be the best Tariq Lamptey he can be.

“He is on the best way because for us he showed already some great performances. He was man of the match in the last game and he fully deserved it.

“Now it's about getting consistency into his performances, proving himself that he can do this the same time, that he can play that intense the same time, that he can win this amount of personal duels the same time and therefore it's also a challenge for himself.

“I'm really looking forward to see how he will perform.”