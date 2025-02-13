Tribal Football
Brighton announce Nilsson contract release

Casper Nilsson has been released from his contract at Brighton.

The young fullback was recalled from his loan with Partick Thistle last month by the Seagulls.

And it has now been confirmed Nilsson has been released from his contract at Brighton and is now a free agent.

"We have recalled Casper, and this arrangement allows him to sign for a new club outside the transfer window," Brighton technical director David Weir told the club's website.

"We would like to thank Casper for his time at the club and wish him good luck in the future."

