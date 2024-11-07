Brighton's O'Riley set for club debut against Man City after major injury setback

Brighton's summer signing Matt O'Riley, who arrived from Celtic, is now fully fit and in contention to make his Premier League debut against champions Manchester City.

The summer signing from Celtic has opened up about his mentality and how keeping a positive outlook has made his time on the sidelines fly by as he looks to get involved for the first time this weekend.

“Your outlook affects everything. When I go home, I try to be as positive as possible and as good of a person as I can with my girlfriend or my mum and dad.

“If I’m able to do that then it transfers back when I’m at the training ground and I think it’s a good habit to get into.

“It’s very different from the last four years because I haven’t been playing, so that has been a big change, but I have been able to settle in while seeing how the team plays, the structure of the team and the whole environment at the training ground.

The 23-year-old says he has a little way to go to return to full fitness but is optimistic about his chances of making his full club debut in what will be a huge challenge for the Seagulls against a Pep Guardiola side who are desperate to end their 3 games losing streak.

“Being back in training with the team on the pitch now makes it easier to settle in.

“I feel good and it’s nice to touch footballs again. It has gone pretty quickly, to be fair. I’ve been in a good place considering.

“It has taken quite a lot of work as well, and not just by me, which is something I’m very conscious of. I’m very hopeful that I’ll be in the squad this weekend.

“I’ve been outside for over three weeks now. Fitness-wise I could still improve but I feel good. Why not though? These are the games you want to play in, so why not?”