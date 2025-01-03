Brighton's Kadioglu confirms surgery

Brighton and Hove Albion star Ferdi Kadioglu has undergone surgery this week.

The Turkish international will be out for at least a few months after failing to naturally recover from a foot problem.

Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler confirmed the decision to put Kadioglu under the knife.

The player posted on social media: “Over the past few months, I’ve been working hard to recover from an injury I initially believed would heal quickly.

“However, despite my efforts and the support of our medical team, the recovery process has taken longer than expected.

“After thorough evaluations, we have decided that undergoing an operation on January 2 is the best step forward to ensure a complete recovery.

“While it’s never easy to face such setbacks, I’m fully committed to coming back stronger than ever and help my team by giving everything on the pitch.

“Thank you for your ongoing support during this period.”