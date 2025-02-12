Brighton's Gomez opens up on culture shocks since moving to the UK

Brighton's Gomez opens up on the culture shocks since moving to the UK

Brighton signing Diego Gomez admits his arrival in England was a culture shock, from the cold weather to the fast-paced training sessions.

Despite initial struggles, he’s gradually adapting, though Fabian Hurzeler believes his transition has been quicker than expected.

The coach praises Gomez’s intensity in training, noting that language hasn’t been an issue.

“He speaks a little Spanish and that helps me quite a lot," Gomez said, per The Argus.

He added: “More than anything he asked me to play in there, as a double six.

“Since I was a young boy I have played there.

“I was able to get some minutes again.

“The coach asked me to do that and to win the ball a lot.”