Brighton’s Euro hopes hit as Leicester hold them to draw

Brighton twice surrendered a lead against Leicester City, who ended a run of nine consecutive losses after earning a 2-2 draw at the AMEX Stadium.

With relegation almost certainly on the horizon for Leicester, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men started the game like a side knowing they were going down. A host of mistakes at the back allowed Brighton multiple opportunities in the early moments.

First, Danny Welbeck wasn’t able to get a full connection on the ball, allowing Mads Hermansen to comfortably save. Then, Yankuba Minteh went with a flamboyant flick instead of a simple finish, resulting in the ball sailing wide.

The Seagulls continued to probe and pepper the Foxes’ goal as Simon Adingra was next to try to break the deadlock but he curled a shot inches wide, before he had an effort saved by Hermansen.

The home side were finally given an opportunity to make the breakthrough on the half-hour mark, after Pervis Estupinan’s cross was handled in the box by Conor Coady.

It took a lengthy VAR review for a spot kick to be awarded, including multiple views of the pitchside monitor, but Joao Pedro finally stepped up and slotted his penalty away.

Leicester were gifted their way back into the contest before half-time after Lewis Dunk lost the ball on the halfway line, which allowed the Foxes to break.

The ball fell to Stephy Mavididi, whose initial shot was blocked but his rebound went in off Bart Verbruggen. Matt O’Riley had two opportunities to restore Brighton’s lead before the break but first, his header was saved before his shot cannoned off the post.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men came out with renewed intent following the restart as they looked to restore their lead. O’Riley was once again denied his second league goal of the season, as Hermansen made yet another save.

However, O’Riley did win his side a way back into the lead after his shirt was pulled by Luke Thomas, and following a VAR review, a second penalty of the afternoon was given.

Soft as it may have been, Joao Pedro did not care as he doubled his tally on the day from the spot kick.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Minteh should have put the game out of sight on the hour mark but despite being free in the box, he dragged a shot wide.

Van Nistelrooy turned to his bench, and Patson Daka almost made an immediate impact but his effort was well saved by Verbruggen.

The visitors levelled once again as Caleb Okoli found himself free in the box from a setpiece to head home from Bilal El Khannouss’s freekick.

While the result may merely stave off relegation for another week, the Foxes manager will have been pleased with his side’s efforts while Brighton will see this as an opportunity missed to close the gap on the European places.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Pedro (Brighton)

