Newcastle lead transfer race for Serie A free agent

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori could be heading back to the Premier League at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 28-year-old joined the Serie A giants on a permanent deal from Chelsea back in 2023, and he's gone on to make over 200 appearances at the San Siro, including playing a vital role in their 2021/22 title win.

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However, he's not part of Ruben Amorim's plans, with no league appearances so far this season and the club will not renew his contract beyond its expiry in June 2027.

He's been recalled to the first team squad following a long-term injury for Matteo Gabbia, but Amorim is unmoved on his stance with the England international, who is now looking at a return to England as a free agent.

Newcastle United are rumoured to be the front runners to complete a deal, via Football Insider, after the Magpies failed to complete a deal for him in July.