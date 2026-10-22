Chelsea target Brighton star in ambitious 2027 midfield rebuild

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.Profimedia

Chelsea are ready to battle several European rivals in the transfer race for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari.

The latest update comes amid rumours of contract negotiations between the player and the Seagulls continuing to stall.

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The 23-year-old has developed into  a key part of Fabian Hurzeler's plans at the AMEX Stadium - but his long-term future status remains unclear.

Ayari’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but Brighton do have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, which they could activate even if he's unconvinced over staying.

That would guard the club against losing the Sweden international as a free agent, and Brighton could demand around £50M, with Bayern Munich and Galatasaray also monitoring hm.

Since joining from AIK in 2022, Ayari has made 85 club appearances and scored eight goals, alongside stints out on loan at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

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