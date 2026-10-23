Sources: Fikayo Tomori faces key decision as Milan prepare to sell

Fikayo Tomori is facing an uncertain future at AC Milan, with the Italian club ready to invite offers for the defender.

Sources have confirmed to Flashscore that Milan are set to listen to proposals for the 28-year-old, who does not appear to fit into Ruben Amorim's plans.

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Tomoro was involved in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth this week - just his third game involvement of the season - and it is anticipated that a January move could open up before he become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

He has been playing in Italy since 2021, having initially joined Milan on loan from Chelsea before making the move permanent.

However, with his contract due to expire in 2027, Milan are not planning to offer him a renewal - and would be open to doing business before he can leave for nothing.

That could mean a move in the new year, with the club keen to free up wages and squad space.

Tomori is understood to favour a return to the Premier League at this stage, having previously rejected opportunities elsewhere, including an approach from Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle and former club Chelsea are among the sides linked with him, although there is uncertainty over whether either represents a realistic destination.

Sources are unsure whether his profile fits what both clubs are seeking at this stage, and there is no guarantee that the reported interest will develop into a concrete pursuit.

Tomori is not the only Englishman who could find himself in a similar position at Milan, with sources suggesting Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also facing an uncertain future as the club consider changes to their squad.

Other Premier League sides have been linked with Tomori, including Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham and Everton have also emerged among the clubs linked with the former Chelsea defender, while Coventry City could offer an alternative route back to English football. Juventus have been monitoring his situation in Italy.

For now, Milan's willingness to listen to offers would give Tomori a possible route out, and the coming weeks will be used to assess options.