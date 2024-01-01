Tribal Football
Steele says Rushworth "will be a Premier League goalkeeper"Action Plus
Brighton's Carl Rushworth has been named as a Premier League quality by Jason Steele who believes the goalkeeper has a bright future.

Rushworth, who is just 23 years old is expected to go out on loan again in the coming season once Bart Verbruggen returns to full fitness. 

Steele has praised the young keeper and says he will become Premier League quality in the future. 

“Carl is a hell of a prospect. He has got a great future.” 

“He trains really well and obviously he has had great loans over the last few years.” 

“He is one I see playing in the Premier League for sure.” 

Rushworth has been training with Steele for some time and the Englishman has nothing but praise for the youngster. 

“Life as a goalkeeper, sometimes you have got to wait for that moment.” 

“But without a shadow of a doubt he will be a Premier League goalkeeper.” 

“He is a top, top kid as well, a really good person.”  

Sheffield United are said to be interested in Rushworth and after Steele’s praise the club are likely to put an offer in. 

