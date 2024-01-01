Brighton owner Bloom insists Hurzeler no gamble

Brighton are adamant they have not taken a gamble in appointing Fabian Hurzeler as head coach.

The 31-year-old is the youngest to take up such a post in the Premier League.

Hurzeler and his boss, owner Tony Bloom, met the media on Tuesday after he officially signed his contract.

Bloom, who has always been heavily involved in club decisions, told reporters: “Our fans, our players and the whole city should be very excited about this appointment.

“I wouldn’t talk about it as a gamble at all.

“We look at everything. We put a lot of effort into the appointment of any head coach like other clubs do and we think Fabian is the best fit for the football club.

“We think it’s the least risk option of all the options we had.”