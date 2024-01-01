Brighton boss Hurzeler: Call me 'The Grounded One'

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has referred to himself as the “grounded one.”

The 31-year-old has taken on the Premier League club’s hotseat to replace Roberto De Zerbi.

While many fans may find that Hurzeler is too young for the position, he is confident in being able to handle the squad.

“I will work here the same as I have done before,” said the German, who helped St Pauli to the Bundesliga II title.

“I am aware this is a huge job and a big challenge,” he added.

“I need a lot of courage and to stay humble. If I am not convinced me and my team can do it, I wouldn’t do it.

“I call myself the friendly authority. Football is my passion. I try to convince my players using the power of ideas. I will learn a lot and by that I won’t become a worse manager.”