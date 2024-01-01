Brighton captain Dunk: Hurzeler and I have spoken

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk says he's spoken to new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Dunk is currently with England at the Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said from England's camp: “I’ve had a good conversation with him.

“From what I’ve seen from him, I think it will be a similar possession-based football which will suit the players at the club.

“I know he got promoted with St. Pauli. He was at our training ground before last year watching training under (Roberto) De Zerbi.

“It’s an exciting prospect. At the time, of course, we were gutted De Zerbi was leaving, but the club have made another good appointment and hopefully we can hit the ground running under Fabian.”

At 31, Hurzeler is the youngest permanent Premier League manager in history.

“It makes me feel old!” Dunk laughed. “But I think that is modern football. Players are getting younger, and managers are getting younger, but he's the manager at the end of the day. He's going to be the boss and you listen to the boss!”