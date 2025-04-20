Brighton owner Bloom again snubs Brentford rival Benham

Brighton owner Tony Bloom again snubbed Brentford counterpart Matthew Benhem at the Gtech yesterday.

Bloom took his place in the away end, rather than a seat in the executive box, so to avoid Bees owner Benham.

The Mirror says the feud dates back over 20 years, when the pair fell out over a business venture.

Benham worked for Bloom's company Premier Bet, before leaving in 2004 and starting his own betting organisation, Smartodds.

Disagreement over the manner of the original split was taken to the courts by Bloom, with a settlement later agreed.

A source said: "Quite a few individuals just went off and became professional gamblers on their own, which Tony didn’t really have an issue with.

"The problem with Benham is he kind of used the same business model as Tony. Loyalty is very important to him and he’s incredibly generous. The only thing he asks for is that kind of loyalty in return."

Benham enjoyed success on Saturday, with Brentford outplaying Brighton for a 4-2 win.