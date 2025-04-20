Brentford boss Frank hails "fantastic and very important win" against Brighton

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left pleased after their 4-2 win against Brighton on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo struck twice on the day as the Bees continued their impressive recent run of form.

“It was a fantastic and very important win," said Frank.

"I’m very happy that we were back to our best at the Gtech. We were such a threat going forward, so dangerous and just a pleasure to watch. The first 15 minutes of both halves was fantastic to watch.

“The only negative is that I would have loved for us to have managed the last 30 minutes better and controlled it even more.

“It’s the Premier League, it’s not that easy to be 11 against 10, so I’m just happy we got over the line."

Meanwhile, Mbeumo also commented: “We’re really happy because we haven’t won for eight games here.

“I think it’s really important to win at home. The more points we can get at home, the better.

“We spoke about it before the game saying that we needed to win today.

“It was really hard to concede before the end of the first half but we stuck together. We stuck to the game plan and got the goals.”