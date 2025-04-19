Brighton ace Jan Paul van Hecke hospitalised after head injury vs Brentford

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke was rushed to hospital in a neck-brace following a nasty looking clash of heads in their 4-2 Premier League defeat to Brentford.

The 24-year-old had to be stretchered off the G-Tech stadium pitch after a nasty clash of heads with Brentford midfielder Yunus Emre Konak.

Van Hecke was subject to lengthy treatment on the pitch, requiring oxygen before being carried off.

The Sun reports that the Dutchman’s family met with him in the dressing room but didn’t accompany him in the ambulance, hopefully indicating it’s not too serious.

The club have since revealed that Van Hecke has been discharged from the hospital and is on his way back to Brighton.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side sit slap bang in the middle of the Premier League table with 12 wins, 12 draws, nine defeats, and 48 points from their 33 games.