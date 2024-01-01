Brighton midfielder Hinshelwood happy to play where needed

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood has been embracing versatility at the Albion this term.

As the youngster is aiming for more game time, he is happy to play in various positions.

Hinshelwood made his mark by netting a goal from midfield in a 2-2 tie with Nottingham Forest.

Per The Argus, Hinshelwood said: “I’m playing full-back but a lot of the time I can end up in the middle of the pitch.

“I think I can be very flexible and I think that’s another thing that I can provide to the team.

“The amount of positions I can play, I feel there is more chance of me getting into the team but wherever the manager sees me playing is ultimately what’s best.”