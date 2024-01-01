Tribal Football
Borussia Dortmund chasing Brighton midfielder Gross
Brighton's Pascal Gross could be set for a move away from the club this summer.

The 33-year-old has a year left on his contract with the Seagulls, but may want a new challenge.

Per Sky in Germany, Gross is likely to sign for Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.

He will make the move from the seaside club for a fee in the region of £10 million.

The German international does want to make the move, as he wishes to play in his homeland again.

He may believe that this is his last chance to play for a top team in European competitions.

