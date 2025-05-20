Brighton matchwinner Hinshelwood thrilled to defeat Liverpool with cousin Howell

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood was delighted scoring in victory over Liverpool on Monday night.

Hinshelwood's goal five minutes before fulltime proved the matchwinner.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the 3-2 win at Falmer stadium, the midfielder told Sky Sports: "First of all coming off the bench, I wanted to come into the game and make a great impact and work my hardest.

"I think the ball comes across and it sat up perfectly and I tapped it in. There was a nervous wait until the goal was allowed but when it was allowed it was pure relief."

On coming on with his cousin Harry Howell. Hinshelwood contnued: "It was a really nice moment coming on with my cousin. We've been working so hard since we were kids.

"Playing together since we were just born kicking balls with each other, so to come on together and he made a great run across the front post to open the gap for me, so I'll be thanking him later."