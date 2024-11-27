Brighton make Ferguson Jan decision

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson can leave the club on loan.

The forward has not enjoyed the game time under coach Fabian Hurzeler that he had hoped to see.

With the 20-year-old only starting a single Premier League game, he may have to find another team to play more often.

Per The Telegraph, Brighton are not eager to sell the forward permanently, given he is very highly rated.

He is valued by Brighton at around £60 million, with many clubs said to be interested in a temporary or permanent deal.

While they do not ideally want to sell, a big enough offer could tempt them to cash in on the Republic of Ireland youngster.

