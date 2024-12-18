Brighton loanee Cozier-Duberry on his first senior goal: I think there's loads more to come

Tribal Football
Brighton starlet Amario Cozier-Duberry, who is on loan at Blackburn Rovers, was handed his first start as they hosted Luton Town and scored on his senior debut.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring as he held off an opponent and drilled a low shot and found the back of the net. Cozier-Duberry spoke of how manager John Eustace ordered him to express himself on the pitch.

“It was important to go out there and be myself, that is what the coaches told me to do. 

"They wanted me to go out and show what I could do. 

“They give me a lot of confidence, they have been so welcoming since I've come in. 

“They want me to get on the ball and show what I'm about and work off the ball. 

"I think there's loads more to come, this is the start and the beginning. I won't be complacent, I'll keep pushing for more.” 

