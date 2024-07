Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen sets new Euros record

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has set a new Euros record with Holland.

For the 0-0 draw with France, Verbruggen passed the ball 40 times. 39 times the ball reached a teammate.

That works out to a successful passing percentage of 97.5%. Since data agency Opta started keeping match statistics in 1980, no goalkeeper has managed to achieve such a percentage at a European Championship.