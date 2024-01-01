Brighton midfielder Gilmour: Scotland gave everything out there

Euro 2024 finally saw a true Scotland performance in the group stages this week.

That is the view of Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, who spoke after their 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Despite both teams having chances to win the game, Gilmour felt that a draw was a fair result.

Brighton playmaker Gilmour told BBC Radio after the game: “We gave everything out there.

“We knew we had to bounce back after the last performance and that puts us in a good place.

“We did well tonight and now we focus on the next.

“We are a good team. We know our strengths and tonight was more like the Scotland performances we have seen.

“In the first game, Germany were a top team, a tough opponent and tonight I think we put everything into that and you can see from the boys’ reactions.

“We believed. We have been working straight after the Germany game, straight on the training pitch and focus on Switzerland to make sure we went and did it right. It was more like us.

“Now we need to recover and get ready for Sunday.”