Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen raps Holland fans: Don't do that

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has rapped Holland fans.

The Oranje keeper unhappy with fans hurling cups of beer at France striker Antoine Griezmann during last night's 0-0 Euros draw.

Verbruggen said: "We really shouldn't do that. 

"You know, those Oranje fans come in such large numbers and are so fanatical, that's super nice.

"We really feel that. We get a lot of energy and a good vibe from that. That is emotion, but we shouldn't do that. That doesn't belong on a football field."

