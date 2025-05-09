Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool set Ibrahima Konate asking price amid PSG and Real Madrid interest
Race for the Premier League: Four clubs do battle in Championship play-offs
Amorim does a Mourinho as Man Utd on target to avoid £100M bill
Dean Huijsen hires law firm to force Real Madrid move

Brighton goalkeeper McGill signs new two-year deal as he commits his future to the club

Zack Oaten
Brighton goalkeeper McGill signs new two-year deal as he commits his future to the club
Brighton goalkeeper McGill signs new two-year deal as he commits his future to the clubTribal Football
Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill has signed a new deal with the club after several loan spells in previous years.

McGill spent the first half of last season on loan at MK Dons, starting 25 games, but was recalled in January after the loan agreement was terminated. The Canadian international has signed a two-year deal as he attempts to compete for a place in the first team against Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen

Advertisement
Advertisement

Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler praised the 25 year old and revealed that he cannot wait to see what the future holds for the shot stopper. 

“Tom has been an important part of our goalkeeping team for a long time, and we’re pleased to see that continue. 

“He gained some valuable experience with MK Dons this season and we’re confident that Tom will continue to improve with us.” 

Another Brighton prodigy Carl Rushworth is also pushing for a place in first team alongside McGill after loan spells at Swansea and Hull City and could rival him in the years to come. 

Mentions
McGill TomSteele JasonVerbruggen BartRushworth CarlBrightonMilton Keynes DonsPremier League
Related Articles
Wolves, Brighton scouts watching Mjallby striker Manneh
Arteta makes bold title claim: For the past two seasons we have two Premier Leagues
Mac Allister makes title admission: I didn't think we would win it so easily