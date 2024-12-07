Al Jazira rival Prem trio for Bayern Munich defender Dier

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier may snub a return to England this summer.

Off contract in June, Dier has been informed he won't be offered new terms by Bayern.

Wolves, Brighton and Brentford are all keen to bring the former Tottenham defender back to the Premier League.

However, Tz says a move to the UAE could be on for Dier.

Al Jazira are already in contact with Dier's camp about a move to the UAE Pro League. The England international, however, has made it clear he won't be leaving Bayern midseason next month.

