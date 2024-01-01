Brighton defender Webster: Hurzeler similar to De Zerbi

Tribal Football
Brighton defender Adam Webster admits preseason training has been "intense" under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Webster says Hurzeler's methods are similar to predecessor Roberto de Zerbi.

He told the club's website: "The training’s been really intense, really hard, but it’s been really enjoyable as well.

“If you put the hard work in, you get your rewards from it – which is what you want as players.

“There are some similarities with what went before, but obviously there are some differences too. There’s been some changes with the coaching staff and the medical team, and you can see them definitely helping us in the long run.

“We review every training session every morning; we go through what was good and where we can improve, so the level of detail is fantastic. It’s been brilliant so far – we’re really enjoying it.”

