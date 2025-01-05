Arsenal midfielder Partey: We are sad and frustrated

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey admits there's major frustration after their 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Brighton managed to draw with the Gunners after Joao Pedro won and converted a controversial penalty on Saturday night.

"We are sad, frustrated, everybody is down but that's part of football," he told arsenal.com. "We wanted to win, we wanted to keep the momentum going and at the end of the day, we didn't get it.

"But it's also a positive one because we did not lose. We have to try our best and win these games because they're the most important ones, but it's not an easy game against a good side and to win here you have to be perfect.

"We need to forget (about Saturday) and keep on working hard to win our next game."